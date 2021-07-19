One Fin Capital Management LP Has $4.01 Million Holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

One Fin Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Callaway Golf comprises about 1.5% of One Fin Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. One Fin Capital Management LP owned about 0.16% of Callaway Golf worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 46.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,555,000 after buying an additional 1,149,834 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,225,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,760,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,520 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,981,000 after purchasing an additional 792,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the first quarter worth $20,507,000.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

ELY stock opened at $29.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.02. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 2.12.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upped their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.70.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $64,968.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,296 shares in the company, valued at $643,584.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $58,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,181.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Featured Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.