Ion Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 400,000 Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,912,000. Shoals Technologies Group accounts for 1.6% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $26.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.37. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.62.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

