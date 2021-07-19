Ion Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPRQ. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,736,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II by 301.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 802,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after buying an additional 602,361 shares in the last quarter. G.F.W. Energy XII L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,021,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $4,848,000. Finally, Toscafund Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $3,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPRQ stock opened at $9.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.87. Spartan Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $16.66.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the energy value chain. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

