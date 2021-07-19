Inscription Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,057 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,364 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,834 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,728 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of LUV stock opened at $49.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The company’s revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.