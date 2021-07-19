Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Position Lessened by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $2,931,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $4,280,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 82.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 38,224 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,747,000 after acquiring an additional 36,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $59.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.17. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 59.51% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

