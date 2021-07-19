Inscription Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 267.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 791,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,757 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 593,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,117,000 after purchasing an additional 22,452 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.9% in the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 137,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 76,895 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 42,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $15,132,000.

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.79 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.80.

