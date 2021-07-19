Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.09.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $23.90 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

