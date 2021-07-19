iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,569 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $75.28 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.