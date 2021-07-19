Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Holdings Cut by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,016 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.11% of Dollar General worth $55,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,626,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,523,000 after purchasing an additional 51,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $1,029,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,534,000 after acquiring an additional 78,293 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,737,000 after acquiring an additional 627,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,828,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,201,000 after acquiring an additional 435,035 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $222.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DG. Bank of America downgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. increased their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 target price (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.35.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $2,049,894.00. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

