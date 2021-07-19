Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,628 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.17% of Ameriprise Financial worth $45,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,081,410,000 after purchasing an additional 211,818 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,847,000 after purchasing an additional 112,855 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,216,000 after purchasing an additional 225,572 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,424,000 after purchasing an additional 757,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,136,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,820,000 after purchasing an additional 204,250 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.10.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $246.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.02. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.82 and a twelve month high of $269.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.68.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.