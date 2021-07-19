44 Wealth Management LLC Has $527,000 Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

44 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 19.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 546,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,392 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $2,278,000. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $3,750,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Corteva by 41.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 601,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,024,000 after buying an additional 175,700 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $41.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.57. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

