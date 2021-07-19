State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 660,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 17,156 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in State Street were worth $55,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of State Street by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 149,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after buying an additional 18,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STT opened at $84.34 on Monday. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $89.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

