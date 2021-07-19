Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,743 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.20% of Cboe Global Markets worth $20,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.87.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,558,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $404,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,286 shares of company stock worth $4,404,527. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $116.63 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $122.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

