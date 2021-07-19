Holocene Advisors LP Sells 297,682 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Holocene Advisors LP reduced its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 73.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 297,682 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $14,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in Z. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,032,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $247,913,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,230,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,912 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,085,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,659,000 after acquiring an additional 530,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.25.

Zillow Group stock opened at $104.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.41. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. The company has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 650.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

In related news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total transaction of $607,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,609,338.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver acquired 57,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $1,884,377.13. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,473. 14.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

