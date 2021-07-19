Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) COO Sells $2,567,120.85 in Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLI opened at $44.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.43. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.68.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

