Barry Moze Sells 35,076 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04.

NYSE PINS opened at $68.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.53. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,145.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

