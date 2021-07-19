Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) CEO Mark E. Jagiela Sells 27,518 Shares

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 27,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $3,510,471.26.

SYNH opened at $88.16 on Monday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $92.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.83.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

