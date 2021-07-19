iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Purchased by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 101.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Inscription Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8,270.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,522.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter.

EMB opened at $112.50 on Monday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.70 and a 52 week high of $116.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.348 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

