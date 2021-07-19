Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 125,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $280,600.00. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $223,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,389.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,732,820 shares of company stock valued at $972,058,380. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $20.60 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of -79.23 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

