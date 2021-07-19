Brokerages Set Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) PT at $23.63

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.63.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TBIO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Translate Bio by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Translate Bio by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Translate Bio by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Translate Bio by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Translate Bio by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TBIO opened at $29.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.80. Translate Bio has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $34.64.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Translate Bio will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

