First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.40.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FA shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.
In other First Advantage news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 13,477 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $189,082.31. Also, CEO Scott Staples sold 255,540 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $3,585,226.20. Insiders have sold a total of 6,083,915 shares of company stock worth $85,357,327 over the last ninety days.
First Advantage Company Profile
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.
Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?
Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.