First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FA shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Get First Advantage alerts:

In other First Advantage news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 13,477 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $189,082.31. Also, CEO Scott Staples sold 255,540 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $3,585,226.20. Insiders have sold a total of 6,083,915 shares of company stock worth $85,357,327 over the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE FA opened at $18.79 on Monday. First Advantage has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $21.37.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.