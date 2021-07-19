The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEGRY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

WEGRY stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The Weir Group has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.61.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

