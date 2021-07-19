Maquia Investments North Ameri Purchases 32,743 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) major shareholder Maquia Investments North Ameri purchased 32,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $327,430.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of JOE stock opened at $41.63 on Monday. The St. Joe Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.92.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $41.30 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The St. Joe by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,423,000 after acquiring an additional 199,156 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The St. Joe by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,512,000 after purchasing an additional 43,228 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth $17,162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The St. Joe by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The St. Joe by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,877,000 after buying an additional 17,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About The St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

