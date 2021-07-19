KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KSRYY. Mizuho upgraded KOSÉ from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of KSRYY opened at $31.76 on Monday. KOSÉ has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $35.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.53.

KOSÃ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia and the United States. It provides makeup, skin care, and other products, as well as toiletries, such as shampoos and conditioners. The company offers its cosmetics under the DECORTÃ, JILLSTUART, SEKKISEI MIYABI, INFINITY, Predia, ADDICTION, Paul Stuart, Awake, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÃ, LECHÃRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, IC.U, PHIL NATURANT, MAIHADA, VisÃ©e, FASIO, ELSIA, SportsBeauty, NAILHOLIC, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, KOKUTOUSEI, and GRACE ONE brands.

