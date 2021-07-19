Urus Market Cap Tops $2.70 Million (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Urus has a market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $195,390.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Urus coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.75 or 0.00018789 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Urus has traded 30.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00047499 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002461 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00012991 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $234.85 or 0.00767344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Urus Profile

Urus (URUS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

