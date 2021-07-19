TheDirectory.com, Inc (OTCMKTS:SEEK) Short Interest Update

TheDirectory.com, Inc (OTCMKTS:SEEK) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the June 15th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,398,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS SEEK opened at $0.00 on Monday. TheDirectory.com has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.
About TheDirectory.com
Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for TheDirectory.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TheDirectory.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.