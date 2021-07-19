TheDirectory.com, Inc (OTCMKTS:SEEK) Short Interest Update

TheDirectory.com, Inc (OTCMKTS:SEEK) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the June 15th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,398,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SEEK opened at $0.00 on Monday. TheDirectory.com has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

About TheDirectory.com

TheDirectory.com, Inc operates as an online local search and directory company in the United States. The company owns and operates a network of online local business directories and city guides, which provide business listings, directory information, and user generated reviews to consumers, who are searching online for services from local businesses through its business search engine, TheDirectory.com.

