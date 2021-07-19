Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Short Interest Down 31.5% in June

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 698,400 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the June 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 898,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on JG. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurora Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aurora Mobile by 3,195.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 89,974 shares during the period. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aurora Mobile stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.06. Aurora Mobile has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $11.00.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.89. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 44.29% and a negative net margin of 51.35%. The business had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million. Research analysts predict that Aurora Mobile will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile developer service provider in China. The company provides push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services. Its vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

