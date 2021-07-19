ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the June 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 24,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000.

CEM opened at $26.56 on Monday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $32.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

