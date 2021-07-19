Alight Capital Management LP Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Alight Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 59.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Cowen started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.31.

CRWD opened at $242.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a PE ratio of -347.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.45. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.37 and a 52 week high of $269.89.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.73, for a total value of $4,793,250.00. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.35, for a total value of $1,577,450.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 247,844 shares of company stock valued at $51,662,004. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

