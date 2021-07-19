WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the June 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BUDZ opened at $0.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.42. WEED has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $2.68.

Get WEED alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Nicole M. Breen sold 56,500 shares of WEED stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total value of $25,990.00. Insiders have sold 152,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,020 in the last quarter.

WEED, Inc, an early stage holding company, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for WEED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.