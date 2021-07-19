Renasant Bank Has $472,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Renasant Bank raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $93,627,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $2,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.30.

XOM stock opened at $55.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.23.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.