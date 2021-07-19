188,251 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Bought by Tairen Capital Ltd

Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 188,251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,150,000. Applied Materials comprises approximately 2.9% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,672,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $230,608,000 after acquiring an additional 755,547 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,010,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,837,000 after acquiring an additional 28,039 shares during the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,821,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 262,571 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,660,000 after purchasing an additional 82,740 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $731,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 493,671 shares of company stock valued at $68,992,295 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $125.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

