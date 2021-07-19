Tairen Capital Ltd Takes $18.50 Million Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 80,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,501,000. Snowflake accounts for about 2.1% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $22,512,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 153.4% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 26,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $6,737,971.62. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.80, for a total value of $14,530,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 740,246 shares of company stock worth $179,848,651 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.74.

Shares of SNOW opened at $247.00 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.82.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.16 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.