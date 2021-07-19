Tairen Capital Ltd Takes $1.74 Million Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,092 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000. Canadian Solar makes up approximately 0.2% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tairen Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Canadian Solar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 71,791 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 40,424 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,536 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 68,783 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CSIQ. dropped their target price on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Solar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

CSIQ opened at $36.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.72. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Canadian Solar Inc. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $67.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

