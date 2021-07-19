Alight Capital Management LP Grows Position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Alight Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Outfront Media accounts for 2.1% of Alight Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $8,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in Outfront Media by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Outfront Media by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

OUT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. upped their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Shares of OUT stock opened at $22.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.91. Outfront Media Inc. has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $25.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. Outfront Media’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.