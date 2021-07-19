Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $3.22 Million Investment in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 63,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Capri by 96.5% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 36,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 17,857 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Capri by 0.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 252,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $216,192,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of Capri by 19.8% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $47.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.53. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $59.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Capri news, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $441,600.00. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Capri currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

