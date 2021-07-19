Dave Michaud Sells 1,151 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,151 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $40,423.12.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $253.19 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $254.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 80.89, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.31.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

RMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 0.9% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.5% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 5.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 3.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

