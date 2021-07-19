FORA Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 83.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC opened at $362.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $379.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $369.53.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.45.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

