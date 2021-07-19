IHT Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Accenture by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,370,000 after purchasing an additional 47,124 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Accenture by 526.2% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 393,249 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,635,000 after purchasing an additional 330,445 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,428,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 198.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $311.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $291.06. The company has a market cap of $197.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $317.12.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,144,970.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,167 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.77, for a total value of $623,597.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,230,796.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,300 shares of company stock worth $2,997,235 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.13.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

