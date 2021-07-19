Renasant Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Renasant Bank reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.44.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $166.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $438.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.30.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

