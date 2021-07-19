iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Renasant Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $115.08 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $124.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

