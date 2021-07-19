Renasant Bank Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Renasant Bank lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Renasant Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

IJS stock opened at $98.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.31 and a twelve month high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

