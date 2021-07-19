IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,257 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,245 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $3,528,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 856.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In other The Home Depot news, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $513,478.08. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.65.

HD opened at $317.26 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.22. The firm has a market cap of $337.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.