Renasant Bank Sells 104 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Renasant Bank lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 20.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 399 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,522.41 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,586.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,407.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

