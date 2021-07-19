Analysts Anticipate Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) to announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Trip.com Group reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 125.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 873.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $29.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.29. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

