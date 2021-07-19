Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SUN. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

Sunoco stock opened at $36.35 on Monday. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.91. Sunoco had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.78) earnings per share. Sunoco’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 7.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 33,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 119,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

