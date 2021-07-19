Genesis Vision (GVT) Market Cap Tops $9.21 Million

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 19th. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.08 or 0.00006774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $9.21 million and approximately $199,423.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00047409 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013157 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.69 or 0.00767241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

GVT is a coin. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

