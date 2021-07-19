ELYSIA Trading 14.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. ELYSIA has a total market cap of $10.83 million and $79,347.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ELYSIA has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. One ELYSIA coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ELYSIA Profile

ELYSIA (EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 2,925,030,505 coins. ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr . The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

ELYSIA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYSIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELYSIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

