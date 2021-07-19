Donut Achieves Market Capitalization of $614,011.43 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Donut has a total market cap of $614,011.43 and $167,320.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Donut coin can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Donut has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00037233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00098167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00147087 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,691.35 or 0.99909829 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

