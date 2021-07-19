Twinbeech Capital LP Grows Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Twinbeech Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 80.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,340 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in V.F. were worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 110.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 66.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $77.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $57.59 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.45.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VFC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on V.F. from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.69.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

